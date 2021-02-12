Lucky Daye Releases New EP “Table For Two” (Stream)

After releasing his GRAMMY nominated “Painted” album, Lucky Daye is back with his new EP “Table For Two” as it is released timely with Valentine’s day around the corner. Just like “Painted”, this new project is filled with live instrumentation and colorful production.

The project features Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Joyce Wrice, Mahalia, Yebba and of course Tiana Major9 who he worked with on the song “On Read”.

Lucky has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the premiere new artists in R&B. It only seems like yesterday when he released his debut single “Roll Some Mo”. Since then he’s gone on to work with everyone from Kiana Lede to Babyface.