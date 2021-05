Teedra Moses keeps the good vibes going with her new single “Make Me”. The soulful record is the follow up to her previous record “Cashmere Compliments”.

Teedra is currently putting the final touches on her upcoming album “The Bullshit” which is set to come out this summer. The album will 2015 album “Cognac & Conversation”.

Be on the lookout for more from Teedra. Also check out this list we put together earlier in the year of our top 10 favorite songs by her.