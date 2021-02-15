We next turn our attention to the catalog of Teedra Moses for the latest edition of our artist Top 10 Songs List series. Teedra is one of those rare artists who has achieved cult status despite being largely overlooked in the mainstream.

A revisit of her discography tells us that the mainstream has missed out big time here. Despite the fact that she’s released only two official albums to date, the quality she’s given us on her 5+ mixtapes and EP’s is just as good or better than you’d find on most artist’s albums.

There is no doubting that Teedra’s 2004 debut album “Complex Simplicity” is a classic. The singer has been able to build a fan base and tour the world off of the strength of this album despite the fact that it took over a decade for her official follow up album. Click Here to read our in depth analysis of the album.

Teedra did not disappoint one bit when that follow up “Cognac & Conversation” finally did arrive; it nearly stands up to the first in terms of quality. One thing you’ll find on this list is many standouts from the various mixtapes she’s released over the years. If you missed out on any of those projects, they are certainly worth your time to go back and listen.

This list represents an artist who has certainly given us a great catalog of music over the past two decades and deserves to be in the conversation among the greats in her generation.

Click Here to view all of our Top 10 Lists. Click Here for our most recent interview with Teedra Moses.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Teedra Moses Songs in chronological order. (Click any song title to listen to that song).

Honorable Mention:

-You’ll Never Find (featuring Jadakiss) (from the “Complex Simplicity” album)

-No More Tears (from the “Complex Simplicity” album)

-You Better Tell Her (from the “Complex Simplicity” album)

-Complex Simplicity (from the “Complex Simplicity” album)

-Get Yours (featuring Raheem DeVaughn) (from the “Lionhearted – Young Hustla Vol III” mixtape)

-Cabernet Sauvignon (from the “Lionhearted – Young Hustla Vol III” mixtape)

-Your Sweet Love (from the “Lionhearted – Young Hustla Vol III” mixtape)

-Winter 96 (from the “Royal Patience…A Love Journey” mixtape)

-The Only One (from the “Royal Patience…A Love Journey” mixtape)

-Invitation (from the “Luxurious Undergrind” mixtape)

-Missing U (from the “Luxurious Undergrind” mixtape)

-Incredible (from the “California Vibes” EP)

-Cognac & Conversation (featuring Rick Ross) (from the “Cognac & Conversation” album)

-Skin Diver (from the “Cognac & Conversation” album)

-Yesterday Aint Tomorrow (from the “Cognac & Conversation” album)

-Radio (from the “Clair Voyant” mixtape)

-Cashmere Compliments