New Music: Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – Zaddy

Singer Raheem DeVaughn and producer Apollo Brown bring us the second offering from their upcoming collaborative project with the new single “Zaddy”. The song features 3D Na’Tee and will be featured on the duo’s upcoming album “Lovesick”.

Raheem adds about the song:

“This is another soulful RNB release that makes it clear that the LoveSick album will be a summer of love classic. The lyrical conversation on ‘Zaddy’ between me and New Orleans Sensation 3D Na’Tee is tastefully sensual.”

“Lovesick” will also feature the previously released single “When A Man” which shows off their unique blend of modern R&B and classic Soul.

“Lovesick” is set to release on June 4th, 2021.