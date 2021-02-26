Tank Returns With New Single “Can’t Let It Show”

R&B star Tank is back with his brand new single “Can’t Let It Show”. The new single samples “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush. R&B lovers may be more familiar with Maxwell’s cover that he did back in 2001. After having a lot of success with his trap infused R&B over the last few years, especially with the hit single “When We”, it looks like Tank is bringing some more traditional elements back to his music. The vibe of this new song reminds us of what he was doing on the “Now Or Never” album.

The new single from Tank is his first offering since his piano EPs “While You Wait” and “Worth The Wait” which he released last year.

Tank is currently putting the final touches on his upcoming album. The project will be the follow up to his last album “Elevation”.