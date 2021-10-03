New Music: PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

PJ Morton delivers to us his brand new single called “Please Don’t Walk Away”.

The song is a seductive and soulful throwback which features PJ’s signature crooning and giving us everything we’ve been missing in R&B. The poignant lyrics find PJ contemplating the potential end of a relationship and yearning for it not to end. He adds:

“‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ is in the spirit of when men were honest and willing to be vulnerable in music. It came from a real place when I thought I was going to lose the love of my life. I just tapped into those feelings. And as it happens sometimes, something beautiful came from something tragic.”

Just over a year ago in 2020, PJ released his latest album “Gospel According to PJ”.