New Music: Netta Brielle – Missin You

Netta Brielle makes her return with the fresh new single called “Missin You”. Her lush vocals fit perfectly over the dynamic production created by Eric Hudson & Poo Bear.

Following years at major labels earlier in her career, Netta keeps moving passionately on her journey as an independent artist, and she never lets us down when it comes to new music.

Prior to this, the singer had released her latest single “Wifey at Home” in 2019. We also caught up with her for an interview during 2020 to discuss her music industry journey.

In case you missed it, Netta Brielle’s most recent project release was “An EP by Netta”.