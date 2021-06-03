New Video: Kindred the Family Soul – Break It Down

Check out the latest visual from Kindred the Family Soul for their new single “Break it Down”.

The song was included on the husband and wife duo’s recently released album “Auntie & Unc”.

The album really deserves a listen from R&B/Soul lovers because it’s exactly an extension of what they’ve been giving us their whole career: high quality music.

In case you missed our interview with Kindred the Family Soul, we talked to them about “Auntie & Unc”, continuing their journey as independent artists, and their debut album. You can check that out here.