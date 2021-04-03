Kindred the Family Soul Break Down New Album “Auntie & Unc” (Exclusive Interview)

We recently caught up with Kindred the Family Soul upon the release of their latest album “Auntie & Unc”.

This is the seventh album overall from the husband and wife duo and their first “Legacy of Love” in 2016.

During our conversation, we got the background on the creation of the album and what it took to get it released. They spoke about being independent artists and the challenges as well as freedoms they are faced with.

We also took some time to celebrate their debut album “Surrender to Love” which recently celebrated it’s 18th anniversary. The group took us back to recording the album and what they remember most about coming out of the Neo-Soul scene in Philly.

Finally, Kindred got very transparent as they shared the type of support they need from fans so they can be successful as independent artists. Check out what they had to say in the video above.