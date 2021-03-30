Kindred the Family Soul Release New Album “Auntie & Unc” (Stream)

Husband and wife soul duo Kindred the Family Soul have just released their latest album “Auntie & Unc”.

This is the seventh album overall from Fatin and Aja and features eight all new songs. The project releases independently via their own label and includes the first single “The Best Things” produced by Vidal Davis.

“Auntie & Unc” is everything you’d expect from a Kindred the Family Soul album: heartfelt lyrics, soulful vocals, relatable music, and live instrumentation. This is the first album they have given us since “Legacy of Love” came out in 2016.

Stay tuned for our interview with Kindred where we discussed the entire album. We also discussed the album on a recent edition of our Soulback R&B Podcast.