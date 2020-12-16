The Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

As the year 2020 finally comes to a close, that means it’s time for us to once again reveal our Top R&B Songs of the year. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.
There is no disputing that 2020 was a horrible year around the globe but also a much different year for music. In many ways, music went along way in serving as therapy to all of us who were dealing with the horrific effects of the pandemic. Although many artists chose to sit on the sidelines and not release new music this year, we are very thankful for the ones who did.
The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big one.
This year we did things a little different. Since there weren’t nearly as many R&B releases in 2020 compared to previous years, we decided to go with a Top 70 instead of the usual Top 100. In addition, we decided to only rank the top 10 and just list the remaining 60. Everything listed after the ranked top 10 is in alphabetical order.
There was a lot going on in the world this year but there was also plenty of quality music released. Please take the time to listen to anything below you might have overlooked because it’s certainly worth your attention.
Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020! (click any song to listen)
1) Charlie Wilson – Forever Valentine
2) 112 – For Us
3) Lloyd – Slow Wine Bass Line
4) Shawn Stockman – All I Do
5) Dru Hill – What You Need
6) Usher – Bad Habits
7) Kem – Lie to Me
8) Mya – You Got Me (Part II)
9) Vivian Green – Light Up
10) John Legend – Remember Us
Songs 11-70 in Alphabetical Order (click any song to listen)
Anthony Hamilton – Back Together (featuring Rick James)
Charlie Wilson – One I Got
Chloe X Halle – Do It
Chloe x Halle – Don’t Make It Harder On Me
Donell Jones – Karma (Payback)
Gaetano – No Gimmicks (featuring Warren Wint)
Jam & Lewis – He Don’t Know Nothin Bout It (featuring Babyface)
JoJo Hailey – Special (Remix featuring Mr. Dalvin)
K Michelle – The Worst
Kelly Price – What I Need (Give Me What I Need)
Kem – Live Out Your Love (featuring Toni Braxton)
Kiana Lede – Forfeit (featuring Lucky Daye)
Kindred the Famiy Soul – The Best Things
Lucky Daye – Shoulda (featuring Babyface)
Melanie Faye – It’s a Moot Point
Musiq Soulchild – Rock With You (Michael Jackson Cover)
Raheem DeVaughn – Mr. Midnight
Ralph Tresvant – All Mine (featuring Johnny Gill)
Rico Love – Price Of Loving You (featuring Sevyn Streeter)
Salaam Remi – Black Love (featuring Teedra Moses)
Salaam Remi – Until This Day (featuring Case)
Sisqo, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman & Omar Wilson – Secret Garden
Stokley – Vibrant (featuring Snoop Dogg)
Syleena Johnson – Freelance Lover
Teedra Moses – Cashmere Compliments
Toni Braxton – Do It (Remix featuring Missy Elliott)