The Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

As the year 2020 finally comes to a close, that means it’s time for us to once again reveal our Top R&B Songs of the year. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.

There is no disputing that 2020 was a horrible year around the globe but also a much different year for music. In many ways, music went along way in serving as therapy to all of us who were dealing with the horrific effects of the pandemic. Although many artists chose to sit on the sidelines and not release new music this year, we are very thankful for the ones who did.

The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big one.

This year we did things a little different. Since there weren’t nearly as many R&B releases in 2020 compared to previous years, we decided to go with a Top 70 instead of the usual Top 100. In addition, we decided to only rank the top 10 and just list the remaining 60. Everything listed after the ranked top 10 is in alphabetical order.

There was a lot going on in the world this year but there was also plenty of quality music released. Please take the time to listen to anything below you might have overlooked because it’s certainly worth your attention.

Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020! (click any song to listen)

Songs 11-70 in Alphabetical Order (click any song to listen)

Adrian Marcel – NoWhere

Anthony Hamilton – Back Together (featuring Rick James)

Avant – Can We Fall in Love

Bonfyre – New Furniture

Brandy – No Tomorrow

Brandy – Rather Be

Brian McKnight – Nobody

Charlie Wilson – One I Got

Chloe X Halle – Do It

Chloe x Halle – Don’t Make It Harder On Me

Devon Culture – Levitate

Dinner Party – Freeze Tag

Disclosure – Birthday

Donell Jones – Karma (Payback)

Durand Bernarr – Stuck

DVSN – Between Us

Gaetano – No Gimmicks (featuring Warren Wint)

H.E.R. – Damage

India Shawn – Movin On

Jagged Edge – How To Fix It

Jam & Lewis – He Don’t Know Nothin Bout It (featuring Babyface)

JoJo – Think About You

JoJo – Lonely Hearts

JoJo Hailey – Special (Remix featuring Mr. Dalvin)

K Michelle – The Worst

Kehlani – Change Your Life

Kelly Price – What I Need (Give Me What I Need)

Kem – Live Out Your Love (featuring Toni Braxton)

Kevin Ross – God Is A Genius\

Kiana Lede – Plenty More

Kiana Lede – Forfeit (featuring Lucky Daye)

Kindred the Famiy Soul – The Best Things

Ledisi – Anything For You

Ledisi – Stay Gone

Lucky Daye – Fade Away

Lucky Daye – Shoulda (featuring Babyface)

Luke James – Traveling

Melanie Faye – It’s a Moot Point

Musiq Soulchild – Rock With You (Michael Jackson Cover)

Mya – Space & Time

Queen Naija – Pressure

Raheem DeVaughn – Mr. Midnight

Raheem DeVaughn – Motions

Ralph Tresvant – All Mine (featuring Johnny Gill)

Rico Love – Price Of Loving You (featuring Sevyn Streeter)

RL – I Do

Ro James – Rose

Salaam Remi – Black Love (featuring Teedra Moses)

Salaam Remi – Until This Day (featuring Case)

Sisqo, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman & Omar Wilson – Secret Garden

Stokley – Vibrant (featuring Snoop Dogg)

Syleena Johnson – Freelance Lover

Teedra Moses – Cashmere Compliments

Tone Stith – Devotion

Toni Braxton – Do It (Remix featuring Missy Elliott)

Toni Braxton – O.V.ER.

Trey Songz – Lost and Found

Trey Songz – All This Love

VanJess – Slow Down

Victoria Monet – Touch Me