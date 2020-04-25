New Video: Ledisi – Anything for You

Ledisi has just released the visual for her latest single “Anything for You“. The ballad released a couple of weeks back and is a beautiful love

song and vintage Ledisi.

The singer makes the best of the opportunity to shoot the video despite the social distancing we’re all facing. The video was directed by Ron T Young and is a simplistic concept that really complements the song well and allows the beauty of it to come out.

Ledisi commented about the video: “Thank you Ron for making something so simple work. You, me, one camera, a studio, and a beautiful song.”

Stay tuned as Ledisi is currently working on her next album which has yet to be announced.