New Video: 112 – For Us

112 has released the new single “For Us”. The new song follows the previous single release “Spend it All” which came out last month. 112 are also looking to film a music video for the next single “Looking for Love” later this month.

Also in case you missed it, we recently caught up with Slim of 112 for an interview to discuss what to expect on this project as well as the group’s legendary legacy.

Legendary group 112 have just officially announced their long anticipated new project “112 Forever: Slim & Mike” EP. The EP will release on August 28th, 2020 and feature the music of Mike and Slim who now represent the group following the departure of Q. Parker and Daron Jones.