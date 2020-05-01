New Music: The Bonfyre – Love, Lust & Letdowns: Chapter One (EP)

Hitco singer The Bonfyre has finally released her new project “Love, Lust & Letdowns: Chapter One”. The EP is the first of three chapters that we will be getting from the talented singer.

The project is led by the 6LACK assisted record “U Say” which hit number one Urban AC. We’re especially excited about The Bonfyre after seeing the success of her debut EP as well as the hit single “Automatic”.

We interviewed her producer Harmony Samuels not too long ago and he told us this about the album:

“We’re going to the dark side this time. There are a few groove up-tempos, but the sound is a little darker and a little more mature. It’s heavy on the drums and definitely some great electric collaborations are coming because Bonfyre is an interesting one. She can blend between the old and young.”