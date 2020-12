Legendary group Jagged Edge return with the visual for their latest single “How to Fix It”.

The song was included on the group’s most recently released album “A Jagged Love Story” which came this Summer.

This is the follow up single to the album’s previous offering “Season Of Love”. The first single “Decided” came before that.

Also in case you missed it, we interview Jagged Edge earlier this year to get the scoop on the new album.