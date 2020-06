Jagged Edge released their new single “Decided” off their upcoming album “A Jagged Love Story” which is set to come out later this month. The project has been pushed back a few times now, but it looks like we’re getting closer to confirming an exact date.

“A Jagged Love Story” is the first project from Jagged Edge since their 2017 album “Layover” and it is expected to contain the previously released singles “Closest Thing to Perfect” and “Genie”.