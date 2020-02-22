Musiq Soulchild Dewitt 4 Dilla MIxtape Cover
Musiq Soulchild Releases “Dewitt 4 Dilla” Mixtape With Cover Songs Inspired by J Dilla

Nearly a year ago we had brought you the exciting news that Musiq Soulchild was working on a series of projects inspired by the late legendary producer J Dilla. The music was set to be a collaboration with the producer BDB featuring music inspired by Dilla.

We now have our first offering from this collection in the form of the “Dewitt 4 Dilla” Mixtape. The set features five covers by Musiq Soulchild of timeless R&B songs set over production inspired by Dilla’s music. Let your ears feast upon these unique and stunning remakes of the music of Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, Prince, and Michael Jackson.

Musiq linked up with Contemporary Visual Artist The Producer BDB and the pair have teamed up to take you on a journey of artistic expression through music, art, fashion and iconic culture.

The singer took the time to speak about this special project when he joined us for an interview on a recent episode of our SoulBack R&B Podcast.

Musiq Soulchild “Dewitt 4 Dilla” Mixtape Tracklist

1) “Love Love Love” (Donny Hathaway Cover)
2) “Sexual Healing” (Marvin Gaye Cover)
3) “I Wanna Be Your Lover” (Prince Cover)
4) “Ribbon in the Sky” (Stevie Wonder Cover)
5) “Rock With You” (Michael Jackson Cover)




