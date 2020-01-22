Gaetano Celebrates True Love & Real R&B On New Single “No Gimmicks”

Many times when we listen to new R&B these days we find ourselves posing the question “Where’s the Love?” Luckily our friend Gaetano has the solution for us with his brand new single “No Gimmicks”.

The New York City bred, Miami based singer links up with rapper Warren Wint to praise women and give us the essence of R&B in its truest form. “No Gimmicks” has that classic hip-hop bounce with a modern feel.

Gaetano’s previous single “I Gave You Love” has earned over 200,000 views on YouTube following its release last year.

Gaetano’s talents don’t limit him to just being a singer/songwriter. He’s also a producer who has worked with some of the biggest artists in music including Fat Joe, Ryan Leslie, Bobby V, Shaggy and more.

You can read more about Gaetano on his official website or follow him on Instagram.