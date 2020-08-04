New Video: Stokley – Vibrant (featuring Snoop Dogg)

Stokley Williams of the legendary group Mint Condition has just released the visual for his latest single “Vibrant” featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.

The Josh Sikkema directed video gives us the feeling of summer fun and provides a perfect backdrop to a song that already was tailor made for family cookouts. “Vibrant” is currently rising quickly up the charts at Adult R&B Radio and has reached the Top 20. It is certainly following in the footsteps of previous single “She” which hit #1 on that same chart.

Both of the singles are expected to be included on Stokley’s upcoming sophomore solo album “Sankofa”. The singer spoke to us about what to expect on the album during a recent interview we conducted with him.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming album “Sankofa”!