New Music: Stokley – Vibrant (featuring Snoop Dogg)

Legendary Mint Condition lead singer Stokley Williams returns with the brand new single “Vibrant” featuring rapper Snoop Dogg. The song is a certified feel good joint that will definitely have you nodding your head back and forth ready to groove.

The song is current moving up the charts at Adult R&B Radio stations.In a recent interview with conducted with Stokley, he spoke to us about the new single:

This next single I have with Snoop Dogg is called “Vibrant”. It feels amazing. It feels like my nice little roller skating song. Just like back in the day when you’d hear Sly and the Family Stone. You can talk about something socially but you can’t forget about the balance of life. You have to balance with things that are good for your soul and straight party records

The new single is Stokley’s latest offering as he continues his journey as a solo artist. This is the second single he’s released from his upcoming sophomore solo album “Sankofa”.

The first single from that project is the hit single “She” which claimed the top spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart.

Stay tuned for a release date of the upcoming album “Sankofa”. In the previously mentioned interview we did with Stokley, he mentioned he will still trying to figure out the release due to the global pandemic.