New Music: Case & Salaam Remi – Until This Day

Legendary producer Salaam Remi unveils yet another stellar collaboration from his upcoming project with the new single “Until This Day” featuring Case.

The song is from Remi’s upcoming album “Black on Purpose” which is set to release on November 5th, 2020.

You can also check out the companion visual for the song where the pair take it back to church. Salaam adds about “Until This Day”.

“The gospel’s influence into RnB inspired me to really let the pianos ring on this new single. Black on Purpose is rooted in the ungentrified aspects of Black Music. Case knew exactly what vibe to bring to compliment it.”

Case originally teased this song to us in an interview we did with him back in May.

Other featured collaborations on the “Black on Purpose” album include Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Busta Rhymes, Anthony Hamilton and more. Of course, we’ve already heard this previously released impactful singles with Teedra Moses and Bilal.