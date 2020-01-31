K. Michelle Returns With New Album “All Monsters Are Human” (Stream)

K.Michelle is back with her new album “All Monsters Are Human. The project is her first offering as an independent artist. She is now on Entertainment One after leaving Atlantic Records.

The project is led by the New Edition sampled record “The Rain”. The rest of the project is the R&B that we’ve come to expect from K. Michelle who has been considered one of the most consistent in the genre for the past decade.

It has been rumored that this will be K. Michelle’s last R&B album as she will be setting her eyes on Country music in the near future.

Also in case you missed it, you can check out our most recent interview with K.Michelle where she went in depth about the album as well as her Country aspirations.