Toni Braxton and Missy Elliott have linked up for the first time ever. Missy has added her signature flow to the remix of Toni Braxton’s single “Do It“. The original version which has been climbing the Urban AC charts is a ballad, but as you can hear on the remix, the beat has been revamped into a smooth groove.

Stay tuned for Toni Braxton’s upcoming album which is set to come out later this year.