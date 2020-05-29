Ro James Releases Sophomore Album “MANTIC” (Stream)

R&B star Ro James has just released his long awaited second album “MANTIC” via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.

The 15 song set includes collaborations with fellow music industry greats like Miguel, Brandy, and Masego. Miguel joins Ro on the previously released single “Too Much”, while Brandy joins in on previously heard duet “Plan B”.

“Mantic” also features Ro’s latest hit single “Last Time” which has made a solid impact on the Urban A/C radio charts. The album features production from DJ Camper, Salaam Remi, Verse Simmonds and Soundz. Ro added about the album:

“The music I create evokes a feeling of romance, but I wanted to dissect that word and break it down by taking the ‘ro’ out of it. MANTIC refers to divination and prophecy—seeking knowledge of the future through supernatural means. Speaking things into existence and living forward, having faith in where you’re supposed to be and where you’re going.”

Check out the latest album from Ro James!