New Video: Salaam Remi, Teedra Moses & D-Nice – Black Love

Check out the visual for the new single from producer Salaam Remi, singer Teedra Moses, and DJ D-Nice for their collaborative song “Black Love”. We got to hear the song for the first time a few weeks back and this R&B Jam is already our favorite song of the Summer!

The video was directed by Salaam Remi along with Tatiana Crooks and it certainly brings the Summer vibe of the song to life; even during quarantine.

“Black Love” is set to be included on Salaam’s upcoming “Black on Purpose” album which will arrive later this month.

“Black on Purpose” will feature appearances from the likes of Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Bilal, Cee-Lo Green, Anthony Hamilton, and many more.