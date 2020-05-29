New Music: Lucky Daye – Shoulda (featuring Babyface)

Breakout R&B star Lucky Daye plans to keep the party going with his outstanding debut album “Painted” with the recent announcement of a deluxe version of the project. The announcement comes nearly one year to the day he originally released the album back in May 2019.

To commemorate the moment, he shares a dynamic new song called “Shoulda” featuring the legendary Babyface. The song is included on the deluxe version of the album. Another new addition to the album is the “Roll Some Mo” reggae remix featuring Chronixx and MediSun. Both songs were produced by Lucky Daye’s frequent production partner D’Mile.

Check out the full tracklisting below for the delxue version which is out now. 2020 is shaping up to be another exciting year for Lucky Daye!

Lucky Daye “Painted” (Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting:

01. Roll Some Mo

02. Late Night

03 .Extra

04. Concentrate

05. Ready For Love (Extended)

06. Karma

07. Paint It

08. Real Games

09. Misunderstood

10. Floods

11. Call

12. Try Your Fire

13. Love You Too Much

14. Roll Some Mo ft. Chronixx and MediSun

15. Fade Away (From “The Photograph”)

16. Buying Time

17. Little More Time ft. Victoria Monet

18. Shoulda ft. Babyface

19. Misunderstood (Live In New Orleans)