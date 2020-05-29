New Music: Lucky Daye – Shoulda (featuring Babyface)

Breakout R&B star Lucky Daye plans to keep the party going with his outstanding debut album “Painted” with the recent announcement of a deluxe version of the project. The announcement comes nearly one year to the day he originally released the album back in May 2019.
To commemorate the moment, he shares a dynamic new song called “Shoulda” featuring the legendary Babyface. The song is included on the deluxe version of the album. Another new addition to the album is the “Roll Some Mo” reggae remix featuring Chronixx and MediSun. Both songs were produced by Lucky Daye’s frequent production partner D’Mile.
Check out the full tracklisting below for the delxue version which is out now. 2020 is shaping up to be another exciting year for Lucky Daye!
Lucky Daye “Painted” (Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting:
01. Roll Some Mo
02. Late Night
03 .Extra
04. Concentrate
05. Ready For Love (Extended)
06. Karma
07. Paint It
08. Real Games
09. Misunderstood
10. Floods
11. Call
12. Try Your Fire
13. Love You Too Much
14. Roll Some Mo ft. Chronixx and MediSun
15. Fade Away (From “The Photograph”)
16. Buying Time
17. Little More Time ft. Victoria Monet
18. Shoulda ft. Babyface
19. Misunderstood (Live In New Orleans)