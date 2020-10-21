New Music: H.E.R. – Damage

H.E.R. is back with her new single “Damage”. The song samples the classic 80’s record “Making Love In The Rain” by Herb Alpert, Lisa Keith and Janet Jackson.

The talented musician has released a handful of songs over the last few months including “Wrong Places” and the Reggae record “Do To Me”, but this new song seems to be the obvious choice as a lead single if H.E.R. plans on releasing her highly anticipated debut album in the near future.

There hasn’t been a lot of news on the album, but she’s been in the studio with the likes of DJ Camper, Sean Garrett and Eric Hudson. Most recently she was seen in the studio with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. She also hit number one on Urban AC recently with the Lonr. collaboration on “Make the Most”.