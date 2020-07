H.E.R. is back with her new record “Do To Me’. After hitting number one on Urban AC with Skip Marley for their song “Slow Down”, it only made sense for H.E.R. to continue with the Reggae sound.

Just like all of her most recent releases, there’s no word on whether this will appear on H.E.R.’s debut album. There hasn’t been a lot of news on the album, but she’s been in the studio with the likes of DJ Camper, Sean Garrett and Eric Hudson.