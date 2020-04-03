Kiana Ledé Releases Debut Album “KIKI” (Stream)

Republic Records artist Kiana Ledé has dropped her debut album “KIKI”. We were originally introduced to the young singer when she released her single “Ex” along with “Show Love” which was one of our favorites of 2018.

Kiana links up with producer Mike Woods (Rice N’ Peas) to executive produce the new album “KIKI” which is led by the current single “Mad At Me” which contains a sample of Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean”.

The album also contains features from Ari Lennox, 6LACK, Moneybagg Yo and BIA. The song also has the standout duet “Forfeit” with R&B artist Lucky Daye.