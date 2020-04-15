Kelly Price Returns With New Single “What I Need (Give Me What I Need)”

It’s literally been a minute since we got any new music from the legendary Kelly Price, but she now returns with a brand new single.

The new single is called “What I Need (Give Me What I Need)” and contains all of the elements of a classic Kelly Price record. From soul stirring vocals, to touching lyrics, to moving production, this has all of the makings of a new anthem.

It has been nearly six years since the last Kelly Price album “Sing Pray Love, Vol. 1: Sing” in 2014. We had rated that album very highly following its release and had been anticipating more volumes but none have arrived.

The most recent single that Kelly Price had released prior to this was “Everytime (Grateful)” back in 2016.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this leads to a new album.