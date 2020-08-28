Ledisi Releases New Album “The Wild Card” (Stream)

R&B singer Ledisi has released her brand new album “The Wild Card”. The album is her first since the 2017 project “Let Love Rule”.

The project contains the previously released “Where I am” as well as the stunning lead single “Anything For You” which came out earlier this year. This will be the first album that Ledisi releases via her own label Listen Back Entertainment.

In a recent interview with the singer, we spoke to her about the new album, new single, and starting her own label. You can check that out by clicking here.