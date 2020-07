JoJo Hailey links up with his partner Mr. Dalvin from their legacy group Jodeci for a new remix to his latest single “Special“.

The legendary singer is gearing up for the release of a new solo album to release later this year.

JoJo had previously given us an original remix to the single featuring only Snoop Dogg.

Also in case you missed it, earlier this year we interviewed JoJo to get the scoop on his upcoming solo album. You can listen to that by clicking here.