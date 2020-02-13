Legendary R&B Singer JoJo Hailey Returns With New Single “Special”

JoJo from the legendary group Jodeci as well as the multi platinum selling duo K-Ci & JoJo is back with his new single “Special”. The smooth track will be the lead single off his solo album which is set to come out later this year.

This release may come as a surprise to a lot of listeners, but it shouldn’t as it looks like the group has decided to go its separate ways for now. JoJo’s brother K-Ci is also set to release a solo album this year.

Be on the lookout for our interview with JoJo which is set to come out this week for more information on the single and the upcoming project.