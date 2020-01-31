Luke James Releases Long Awaited Sophomore Album “To Feel Love/d” (Stream)

R&B singer Luke James is back! The last time we really heard a full length project from Luke was his debut which came out back in 2014. The soulful singer is now an independent artist after being on Island for his previous releases.

Luke has dropped a handful of singles such as “These Arms” and “Drip” over the past few years, but neither are on this album”. However the 90’s inspired “Go Girl” with BJ The Chicago Kid and Ro James is on here.

Along with the music, Luke has been busy with acting gigs. Be on the lookout for both in 2020.