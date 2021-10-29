Tank Samples His Own Classic Song On New Single “I Deserve” (Stream)

After hitting number one on the charts with “Can’t Let It Show” which sampled “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush (as well as Maxwell), Tank is back with the new single “I Deserve”. The song again samples another classic record, but rather than it being from another artist, Tank actually samples himself as he repurposes his 2001 smash hit “Maybe I Deserve”.

“I Deserve” comes at a perfect time as Blackground recently released his first three albums to streaming platforms. Those who want to hear songs like “Slowly”, “Please Don’t Go” and “One Man” will be able to once again.

The song is set to appear on Tank’s final album “R&B Money” which is set to come out February 4th, 2022. This will be the follow up to his last album “Elevation”