New Music: Robin Thicke – Lucky Star

In our recent interview with Robin Thicke, he mentioned that he was felt the need to go back to the basics and create music from his heart. The new song “Lucky Star” is a prime example of what to expect from the new album “On Earth, and in Heaven” which comes out February 12th.

Robin also dropped the Pharrell produced single “Take Em Higher”.

This is what Robin had to say about the new single “Lucky Star” via his Twitter: