New Music: India Shawn – Too Sweet (Featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

It doesn’t seem like India Shawn can miss with these new releases. Her singles “Moving On” and “Not Too Deep” were two of our favorite songs last year and she does it again with the new single “Too Sweet”. The song is produced by D’Mile who has had an extremely productive year creating songs with H.E.R., Lucky Daye, Victoria Monet as well as India.

Along with the new single, India Shawn launched a game show on her Instagram called “For The Love Of India” with Durand Bernarr.

India Shawn has been grinding for the last few years. She went on the road with Anderson. Paak for the last two years and she most recently signed with Epic Records.