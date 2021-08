R&B singer India Shawn is back with her new single “Don’t Play With My Heart”. Her and D’Mile continue their streak of great records as this new one follows the soulful record “Too Sweet”.

“Don’t Play With My Heart” is another record that brings us back to the era of great singing and live production. We’ve seen a lot of singles drop from India since her initial signing with Epic, but an album still hasn’t been announced. We’re hoping something comes out soon!