Mack Wilds Returns With New Single “Simple Things” (Stream)

R&B singer and actor Mack Wilds is back with his new single “Simple Things”. The song is his first official release in over four years as his last album “AfterHours” came out in 2017. The stripped down production in this song works perfectly with the lush background vocals as well as Mack’s soulful vocals.

“Simple Thing” is just another solid offering from him as he’s been putting out quality songs since the release of his GRAMMY nominated album “New York: A Love Story” which was executive produced by the legendary producer Salaam Remi. The two have created a ton of magic together including their latest collaboration “Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)”.

Stay tuned for more music from, Mack as he is currently working on his new album.