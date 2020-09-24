New Music: Mack Wilds & Salaam Remi – Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)

Mack Wilds and Salaam Remi have made magic over the years. The duo come together to do it again on the new song “Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)”.

We can never seem to get enough of Mack crooning over a vintage Salaam Remi production. On the new song, we have something that takes us back to the feel we got when hearing Michael Jackson.

The companion visual for the song was directed and edited by Mack himself and shows him chillin with his family during quarantine.

The song was written by James Fauntleroy along with Mack.

“Home Vacation (FamilyOverEverything)” is set to appear on Salaam Remi’s upcomcing album “Black on Purpose”. The project will also feature Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Teedra Moses, Anthony Hamilton and more.

We previously got a chance to hear “Black Love” featuring Teedra Moses and “Comin Outta Tha Rain” featuring Bilal.