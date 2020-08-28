Salaam Remi & Bilal Come Together for New Single “Comin Outta Tha Rain”

Legendary producer Salaam Remi and dynamic soul singer Bilal come together for the impactful new single “Comin Outta Tha Rain”.

You can also check out the stunning visual for the song which really puts things in perspective.

This song is the latest offering from Salaam’s upcoming project “Black on Purpose” which will release this Fall. The project will feature NaS, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Teedra Moses, Bilal, Anthony Hamilton and many more.

We’ve already heard the previous single from this project called “Black Love” featuring Teedra Moses and DJ D-Nice.