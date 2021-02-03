New Music: Victoria Monet – F.U.C.K. (Produced by D’Mile)

Victoria Monet and frequent collaborator D’Mile are back with the new single “F.U.C.K.”. The talented singer/songwriter released her EP “Jaguar” last year and it was definitely one of our favorite projects that came out.

The new single is set to appear on the second part of “Jaguar”. No word on when that project is coming out, but Victoria did announce recently that she is expecting a baby sometime in the near future.

Along with her own solo music, Victoria recently wrote on Ariana Grande’s latest album “Positions”.