R&B singer Tone Stith is back with his brand new EP “Still FWM”. This is the second part of his EP series as he released the first part back in June.

The latest segment contains the lead single “Something In The Water” which features Maeta. The new project also as the Brian McKnight sampled record “Do I Ever” with Chris Brown. The two have collaborated many times in the past as Tone helped co-write Chris Brown’s singles “Liquor” and “Undecided”.

Check out Tone’s new EP now!