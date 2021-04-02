Kelly Price Releases New EP “Grace” (Stream)

Legendary singer Kelly Price returns with the brand new EP called “Grace”.

The project arrives via a partnership with her label Sang Girl, Inc and Motown Gospel. This is Price’s first Gospel project since she originally released “This is Who I Am” in 2006.

Although this is labeled as a Gospel EP it is not one like you’ve heard before. That much is evident when listening to the previously released single “Dance Party”. She spoke to us about the uniqueness of the project in a recent interview:

This EP is really true to the eclectic taste of music that I have, and even in the way my career has gone. There is an R&B cover on this Gospel EP! There’s an old school Vanessa Bell Armstrong cover, and then a lot of dance music on this. The song “Grace” is like a lullaby. It’s an inspirational piece. I really felt like I wanted to release some goodness into the world. I had got to a point where I was tired of losing people and crying. I just wanted to have a great dance party and mean it. You have a moment on this EP to cry. But the rest of the time you are literally going to be dancing! *Laughs*

We had been waiting quite some time for a new project from Kelly Price. Prior to this, her last full length album “Sing Pray Love, Vol. 1: Sing” came out back in 2014.