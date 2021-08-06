Tinashe Releases New Project “333” (Album Stream)

Tinashe has released her brand new album “333”. This is the follow up to the her 2019 album “Songs For You”.

The project contains a handful of features including Buddy on the lead single “Pasadena”.

You can tell immediately on this project that Tinashe is in full contract of her music as the music is extremely experimental. This is of course nothing new if you’ve been following her career since her early days as she’s always gone against the grain musically.

Tinashe is also set to hit the road for her “333” tour which will start in Houston on September 16th.