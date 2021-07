R&B/Soul star Leela James is back with the release of her new masterpiece single “You’re The One”.

This is the latest offering from her upcoming album “See Me” which is set to release on July 30th, 2021. The light and fun summer jam was produced by “Reno” Reagan and written by Francesca “Franci” Richard.

The song follows in the foosteps of her current single “Complicated” which has already had great success on Adult R&B Radio.