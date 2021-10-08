Keith Sweat & Raheem DeVaughn Link Up For New Song “Can’t Nobody”

Legendary singer Keith Sweat returns with the brand new single “Can’t Nobody” in collaboration with Raheem DeVaughn.

The song was written by Keith Sweat, Wirlie Morris and Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Morris and Sweat. Keith adds about the song:

“At This stage of my career, I make music that move me to say something. I am not interested in releasing music for the sake of statistics. I really became a fan of Raheem last year when we worked together and wanted to do a song with him. This is the result of that collaboration and I hope you enjoy it.”

Raheem also goes on to add:

“I am truly honored to finally have a record with Keith Sweat. Keith has sold over 25 Million records and is the Godfather of R&B and I look at this collaboration as bridging the gap between generations of R&B crooners. I know for a fact that “Can’t Nobody” is a big hit record and is going to be major for the culture of Soul and R&B.”

Keith Sweat is presumably working towards a new album, which will be the follow up to his 2018 offering “Playing for Keeps”.

Meanwhile, Raheem Devaughn recently returned with a cover of The Beatles’ song “Let It Be” and is working on a new EP.