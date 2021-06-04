Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown Release Their Album “Lovesick” (Stream)

Singer Raheem Devaughn and producer Apollo Brown have just released their highly anticipated collaboration album “Lovesick”.

The album is a bit of a different direction for both artists; Raheem takes us through a journey of timeless sounds via those who inspired him, while Brown puts the grimey, boom bap production aside in favor of something more smoothed out.

“Lovesick” comes via Mello Music Group and features collaborations with Westside Boogie, Skyzoo and 3D’NaTee.

Raheem DeVaughn most recently released his previous album “What a Time to Be in Love” just over six months ago in November 2020.