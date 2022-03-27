Eric Roberson Adds The Vocals of Late Kenny Greene To His New Single “All I Want”

The late Kenny Greene was often heralded as one of the top vocalists among 90’s R&B singers prior to his untimely passing in 2001. R&B fans often wonder what could have been when it comes to the career of the former Intro lead singer.

Eric Roberson pays tribute to one of his musical heroes by adding Greene’s vocals along with those of his group Intro to his new single “All I Want”. The result is a musical masterpiece that has all of the makings of a modern day R&B classic.

The song will be included on Roberson’s upcoming album “Lessons” which is set to release on April 1st, 2022. Also featured on the album is the title track which has become a hit single for Roberson since it’s release last Summer.