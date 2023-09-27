Eric Roberson Releases Video For Latest Single “I Apologize”

Check out the visual for Eric Roberson’s latest single “I Apologize”.

The song released earlier this month and was written by Roberson along with Jairus Mozee, Brett “B Dubb” Baker and Rodney Jones. On the inspiration for the song, Roberson mentions:

“The song is inspired by the creative gumbo that feeds my music. The theatrical musicality of Stevie Wonder, heartfelt word play of Commissioned and the unapologetic low end approach of A Tribe Called Quest.”

The whimsical and entertaining music video was directed by Steven Jon and provides a humorous companion to the song.

Eric Roberson has been releasing a new song each month and intends to do so for the remainder of 2023. He will also kick off his “Chasing A Feeling” winter tour next month.